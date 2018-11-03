Oman national team claims third place in tent pegging World Cup

MUSCAT, Nov 3 – Oman tent pegging national team claimed bronze medal in the third edition of World Cup 2018 which concluded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Egypt team won the World Cup title while South Africa team was positioned second. The final tournament table order was headed by the Egypt team with 533 points while the South Africa team got 522 points. The Sultanate team grabbed 470 points whereas the Saudi team, who finished fourth, got 464.5 points. As many as 11 countries competed in the current edition of the World Cup. The competitions were very tight between all the countries which took the part in the international event.

The organising committee presented a grand final ceremony which included some laser show, traditional songs and other mixed art chapters. “We are very happy with the success of the tournament from all the sides including organising and technical parts. The competitions were very tough among all the participating teams and only the last rounds unveiled the winners. That is a reflection of the better technical preparation of the teams for this tournament,” Mohammed Issa al Fairuz, Chairman of International Tent Pegging Association, said. “We would like to say congratulations to all the winning teams and best of luck to the rest of teams. Many thanks to all who have been part of the success for world cup and looking forward to more successful events at the upcoming tent pegging tournament,” Al Fairuz added.