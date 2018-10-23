Oman miss out fighting against South Korea

Muscat, Oct 23 – A scrappy South Korea showed their mercurial side as they registered a come-from-behind 4-2 victory over a resilient Oman outfit in the Hero Asian Champions Trophy on Tuesday. The win ensured that South Korea claimed the much-needed three points and kept themselves in contention for a semifinal berth. Korea’s goals came through Taeil Hwang (7th), Sukhoon Cho (47th), Jihun Yang (51st) and Hyeongjin Kim (59th). Oman’s goals came through Salah al Saadi (6th) and Mohammad al Lawati (36th minute). Korea and Oman were both busy in the first quarter with the ball sailing both ways. The Koreans won the first penalty corner of the match which they failed to convert.

Oman stunned Korea by taking the lead in the 6th minute when Salah al Saadi tapped in off a Ahmed al Nofali pass. In the seventh minute, Korea struck back and equalised with a goal through Taeil Hwang.

Asaad Mubarak al Qasmi and Rashad al Fazari were threatening the Korean defence with their runs through midfield.

Korea failed to convert a penalty corner which they received in the 14th minute as the first quarter ended with scores level.

In the second quarter, Korea were aggressively pushing for their second goal. Jungjun Lee, Seongkyu Kim and Hyeongjin Kim were thrusting themselves forward and dribbling their way past Omani defenders.

Oman came close to scoring in the 20th minute when Rashad launched a shot after a solo run, the shot going wide though.

Korea struggled with their penalty corners and wasted their third opportunity in the 22nd minute.

Oman goalkeeper Fahad al Noufali was having a good day as he parried another penalty corner from the Koreans in the 27th minute.

The Koreans tried their best to break the deadlock towards the end of the second quarter being in a must-win situation.

The third quarter saw a fierce contest between the two teams as they vied for supremacy and the all-important goal.

Mohammad al Lawati gave renewed hopes to Oman with his goal in the 36th minute that put the hosts in front.

South Korea missed their fifth penalty corner soon after the Oman goal and were under tremendous pressure to score. It was indeed a bad day for the Koreans in office as they wasted their sixth penalty corner in the 43rd minute.

As the third quarter ended, Oman would have felt they would have a chance to record a famous win if they can hold on for the final 15 minutes.

Sukhoon Cho dashed Oman’s hopes as he flicked a lob over Oman custodian Fahad al Noufaliin the 47th minute to make the scoreline 2-2.

Korea finally struck off a penalty corner in the 51st minute through Jihun Yang. Oman kept fighting and had the Koreans on the toes all the time. However, Jonghyun Jang drag-flicked and scored Korea’s fourth goal in the 59th minute that all pretty much ended Oman’s challenge.

Haridev Pushparaj