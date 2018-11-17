Oman marks the 48th National Day tomorrow

Muscat: The Omani loyal people all over the Sultanate will mark tomorrow (November 18) the 48th anniversary of the Glorious National Day. Their feelings of pride and trust are coupled with feeling of love and good wishes to the architect of modern Oman; His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

The achievements made over the past 48 years are the outcomes of the efforts made since the first day of the blessed Renaissance. The achievements made are attributed to His Majesty’s wisdom, will and love for his loyal subjects. His Majesty managed to streamline all resources and channel them to achieve qualitative leap in all fields of life to ensure good present and brighter future for Omanis. The relationship between His Majesty and the Omanis of successive generations is very unique in shape and essence.

Since the launch of the Renaissance in 1970, the Sultanate of Oman, as a state and a society, managed to become a modern state and to play a positive role in promoting peace, security and stability for itself and for countries and peoples of the region as well. The Sultanate’s efforts were based on the many social and economic achievements made, as well as on the remarkable prosperity and development in the standard of living of the Omani citizens, all that and its continuation is the fruit of the enlightened thought of His Majesty the leader and his care for Omani citizen. The Omani man has been provided with the required education, training and rehabilitation to prepare him to become a partner and active player in the development process.

The Omani man has been always regarded as the medium and aim of this development process. Efforts were made to build a modern state based on justice, equality, citizenship and role of law. His Majesty has also spared no effort to maintain the unity of this nation from the Governorate of Musandam to the last part of the Omani land in the Governorate of Dhofar and from the east to the far west in Al Buraimi, A’Dhahirah, Al Wusta and Al Ruba Al Khali (the Empty Quarter).

The Basic Law of the State and its amendments have embodied this to ensure the state of the institutions, the rule of law, the broad and deep cooperation among the executive and legislative organizations within the framework of the equality, rule of law, judicial independence and facilitating justice to citizens.

On the other hand, and as part of the royal care for the Omani man, especially youth which are accorded with special care from His Majesty the Sultan, more than 33,000 jobs have been provided for the job seekers at the private sector institutions in cooperation with the government till the end of May 2018. His Majesty also ordered in last October to promote the Omani staff, 2010 batch, and to expand the number of beneficiaries from the fuel subsidy program, implemented by the government. One hundred million (RO100,000) has been allocated for this program in 2018 to alleviate the burdens of citizens.

As part of the continuous cooperation between the Council of Ministers and the Council of Oman (the State Council and Majlis A’Shura), a joint meeting between the Council of Ministers and the Council of Oman was held on May 2nd. The citizens and the state institutions have showed high degree of cohesion and cooperation in addressing the adverse weather conditions that affected the Governorates of Dhofar and Al Wusta – Mekunu Cyclone- last May and “Luban’ cyclone last October. The efforts have been appreciated by the Council of Ministers, as well as other regional and international organizations operating in environment.

On the development level, the Omani modern march goes with steady strides to achieve more progress and prosperity for the Omani man and to improve the standards of living continuously. Resources are also allocated to ensure the growth of Omani economy, diversifying sources of national income and reducing reliance on oil as a main source for government revenues. Resources are also allocated to implement the projects at the key sectors in the 9th five-year plan 2016-2020 and the national program for economic diversification ” Tanfeedh”. Preparations are also made to launch Oman Vision 2040, which seeks to take the Omani economy to wider horizons and make the Sultanate an advanced regional logistic hub, especially after the completion of the SEZAD projects in the coming period.

While Duqm Airport has been opened for commercial operation on September 17, 2018, work is underway to launch a number of projects, such as the Oil and Petrochemical Refinery, China Industrial City and the Smart City projects, for which an agreement was inked with South Korea last July.

Work is underway by the government to reduce public expenditure, increase resources and revenues, decrease the deficit in the state budget for 2019, increase foreign investments and activate the tourism sector. The Omani government is also very keen on developing the health, education and social services provided to the Omani citizen to keep pace with the socio-economic progress witnessed by the Sultanate. In this connection, the Sultanate was ranked high in many indices published by international organizations.

For example, the Sultanate toppled the list in many international competitiveness indices, such as the terrorist incidents, being free of terrorism index, the credibility of police service, the judicial independence, the quality of roads, the efficiency of port service, the open data and other indices. The high ranking reflects the great efforts made by the government to develop the economic, social and service sectors.

While presiding over the Council of Ministers’ meeting, which was held last February, His Majesty the Sultan has expressed satisfaction and appreciation for the continuous efforts made by the government which take into consideration the social and economic aspects.

The Sultanate seeks to give momentum and thrust to the programs made to develop youth skills and capabilities through a number of programs, such as the ‘ National Program for the Development of Youths’ Skills’, which was launched with royal blessing this year by the Diwan of Royal Court. This is also done through encouraging and supporting SMEs and providing more facilities that encourage youths to set up their own ventures as this will ensure the growth and development of national economy.

While the e-tourist visa service has been introduced last March, Muscat International Airport started full operation also last March 2018. The operation of Muscat International Airport is an important addition to the efforts made to promote tourism activity in the Sultanate. Muscat, and Salalah Tourism Festivals also managed to attract more tourists, which will serve the interests of the nation and the citizens.

On the other hand, the National Exercise ‘Al Shomoukh/2′ and the joint Omani- British Exercise’ Swift Sword/3′ between the Sultan’s Armed Forces and the British Royal Armed Forces were carried-out in October 2018. The drills with live ammunition were also implemented on November3rd November 2018.

The National Exercise ‘Al Shomoukh/2’, at which units from SAF, RGO and ROP, as well as other military, security and civil organizations took part proved readiness of the military, security and civil institutions of the state. It also proved their ability to act and ensure close cooperation under one command while addressing any emergency.

The joint Omani- British Exercise’ Swift Sword/3 ‘ has clearly affirmed the good high combat efficiency for SAF. It also reflected the efficient planning, implementation and full compliance of the armed forces personnel. It also affirmed that ability to act harmoniously and to ensure close cooperation with the friendly British Armed Forces. The Omani and British commanders affirmed that they have benefited from the exercise. They also affirmed that the Omani armed forces personnel have shown their ability to use modern weapons and combat technologies; thanks to the continuous royal care accorded by the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces to the armed forces and their personnel. For example, the Munition Factory was opened on May 17 in Sumail in the Governorate of A’Dakhiliyah.

His Majesty the Sultan’s far-sighted vision and good interpretation to the developments taking place in the world helping in ensuring the best system for peace and solving issues in the region through dialogue. They also helped in having the best relations with countries and peoples of the region within the framework of the rule of law, international legitimacy, good neighboring principles, non-interference in the domestic affairs and not resorting to force or threaten to solve international disputes and differences.

Oman has always been and will remain a key player in promoting stability and security in the Gulf, Arab region and the Middle East. The active communications and high level visits, as well as the good efforts to solve the conflicts in the region through dialogue and peaceful mean have great implication. The most important of these implications is the fact that His Majesty enjoys great respect and esteem by all official and popular levels. Many leaders in the world are keen to listen to His Majesty’s views and assessment of the various developments. They also seek to benefit from His Majesty’s wisdom to promote peaceful solution for the Palestinian issue through having fair and comprehensive solution within the framework of two-stat Solution. They also benefit from His Majesty’s vision towards the current problems and crisis that are affecting and have affected the region and its peoples.

No doublet that His Majesty’s deep belief in the importance of promoting peace, security and stability for the countries and peoples of the region has contributed to crystallizing the royal vision either towards achieving sustainable development in the Sultanate or towards building Oman’s relations and stances towards the different Gulf, regional and international developments.

At the time the Sultanate is witnessing momentum in its political movement and relationship with other sisterly and friendly countries, the strategic partnership between the Sultanate and the friendly Peoples’ Republic of China was announced on May 25, 2018 to mark the 40thanniversary of the diplomatic relations between the two countries. Among the important political movements is the State Visit to the Sultanate by Abdul Fatah al- Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt on February 4, the visit of Mahmoud Abbas, President of the State of Palestine on October 21st 2018, the visit of Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India on February 11and the visit of Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel on October 25, during which he was received by His Majesty the Sultan.

The visits also include the visit of Lee Nak-yeon, the Prime Minister of Korea to the Sultanate on July 23, the visit of Teo Chee Hean, Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore and Coordinating Minister for National Security on October 12 2018, the visit of Viorica Dăncilă, Prime Minister of Romania on November 3.

The visits also include the visits on the ministerial level and the meetings of the joint committees with sisterly and friendly countries, the most important of which is the visit of Yousef bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs to Ramallah in February 2018 during which he visited Al Aqsa Mosque in the occupied Eastern Al Quds and the Ibrahimi Mosque. During this visit, the Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs affirmed the support of the Sultanate to the Palestinian people and its fair cause.

The 48th anniversary of the Glorious National Day is an opportunity for the Omani people to renew loyalty and gratitude to His Majesty the Sultan and to continue marching behind his wise leadership. It is also an opportunity to renew pledge to maintain the achievements made during the blessed renaissance and to continue the modern Omani Renaissance march under the wise leadership of His Majesty to ensure brighter future for Oman and Omanis and for peace and stability in the region as well as enhancing the Sultanate’s relations towards achieving joint interests with other countries and for the interests of the region. ONA