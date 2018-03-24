Oman makes leap in treating TB

Staff Reporter –

Muscat, March 24 –

The Sultanate has been providing free treatment of both active and latent tuberculosis (TB) cases for both nationals and residents as part of its ‘TB Elimination by 2050’ strategy.

Oman has been providing rapid molecular testing for those suspected with TB, which coincides with the World Tuberculosis Day, which is observed on March 24 every year.

On this day in 1882, Dr Robert Koch announced he had discovered the bacterium that causes TB, paving the way for diagnosing/ treating of the disease.

The theme of this year’s Tuberculosis Day, ‘Wanted: Leaders for a TB-free world’, focuses on building commitment to end TB at all levels, governmental and community.

The day provides an opportunity to shine the spotlight on the disease, and its prevention and treatment.

The World Health Organization (WHO) considers TB, besides HIV/AIDS, as the main causes of death due to communicable diseases. Globally, an estimated 10.4 million people fell ill with TB in 2016, of which 1.8 million died.

According to WHO, Oman is a ‘low incidence country’ with less than 10/100,000 population (5.8/100,000 in 2017) with TB, with an average reduction rate of two per cent in the last ten years.

In order to reduce its incidence and mortality, Oman has developed a strategy for TB elimination by 2050, which is being implemented in phases.

