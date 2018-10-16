Oman makes big strides on wind energy front

The world celebrates the World Energy Day on October 22 every year. Many countries have signed declaration of this day, including Oman, which highlights the importance of energy sources utilised in the development process.

Oman is greatly interested in renewable energy projects, including wind and solar energy. Oman’s ports, including Duqm, frequently receive shipment devices and equipment used in solar and wind energy projects.

There are joint projects between Oman and countries of the region and the world in this regard. Dhofar Wind Energy Project is the result of a joint development agreement signed in 2014 between Masdar Company, United Arab Emirates, and Rural Areas Electricity Company, Oman.

Through this pact, the engineering, procurement and construction work was assigned to a consortium of global companies to build the plant, said to be the first and largest wind energy plant in the GCC.

The plant will supply clean electricity for 16,000 homes and reduce carbon dioxide emissions estimated at 110,000 tonnes per annum.

The Sultanate seeks to attract more expertise to benefit from global renewable energy projects known for capabilities in the field of renewable energy, especially solar and wind.

No doubt, the wind energy plant in Dhofar Governorate will contribute to the economic diversification plans adopted by Oman in the governorate and diversify sources of clean energy in light of the population growth which has exceeded four million.

These projects are expected to meet the needs of these regions and contribute to promotion of development/economic projects across governorates.

Officials at the Public Authority for Electricity and Water (Diam) confirm Oman has finalised its study on National Energy Strategy. A decision was adopted to ensure renewable energy would account for 10 per cent of total production of electricity by 2025, which is estimated at about 3 gigawatts. The study would be re-evaluated in 2020.

Meanwhile, efforts are under way to launch the first solar energy project, which may reach up to 500 megawatts in the near future.

Attention has also been accorded to wind energy projects through some feasibility studies conducted in this regard.

Efforts are on decide suitable locations for establishing wind power plants that are estimated to range from 100-200 MW besides the 50 MW wind power project in the Dhofar Governorate.

There are other projects adopted by the private sector of Oman in the field of renewable energy such as the project with a production capacity of 1,000 MW, the first phase of which has been completed.

In addition, the relevant organisations in Oman take part in a number of international events and conferences on renewable energy projects, along with the training of Omanis, especially college students majoring in such projects, and the creation of businesses that contribute to the provision of energy sources to provide more water and electricity services for various projects of interest to economic and social institutions.

These are eco-friendly projects and they play a key role in promoting renewable energy, combating phenomenon of climate change and achieving global sustainable development goals, which requires investing more money, especially in the field of innovation and in spreading dissemination of the uses of these renewable energies.

The world is undergoing major changes in the renewable energy sector as many countries are adopting these projects and developing strategies to speed up deployment of renewable energy solutions to support economic projects and plans of countries and promote energy security and access.

