MUSCAT: The Sultanate has been lucky for Wang Shuang, the AFC Women’s Player of the Year.

In exclusive remarks to Oman Daily Observer, the Chinese player said it was a first for her and the Sultanate. While Sultanate capital Muscat was hosting the Asian mega awards night for the first time, Shuang claimed the coveted award also in another first.

To a query whether Muscat hosting the AFC Annual Awards 2018 was lucky for her, Shuang said: “It was a surprise for me to be selected as the best player. Yes, Muscat has turned my lucky charm as it is also a first for me.”

Wang Shuang (pictured), who plays for Paris Saint-Germain in the Division 1 Féminine, had an impressive year at both club and international level.

“It is a total honour for me to receive this precious award. I would like to thank the AFC. It has come as a surprise, but this award is inspiration for me to do well next year at the Fifa World Cup in France. I want to thank all my team-mates — both from my club and country,” she told a press conference earlier on Wednesday.

Shuang, the fourth player from China PR to win the award, said the year was great for her.

“Of course, this has been a year of great results. To secure a move to PSG, to score in the Uefa Champions League and now to win this great award. But also, this year we played in the Asian Games and personally I do feel some regret that we were not able to do better,” said Wang Shuang.

The 23-year-old was part of the Chinese team which finished third in the 2018 AFC Women’s Asian Cup in Jordan and played a pivotal role for the Steel Roses, scoring six goals at the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia, where they finished second.

Shuang said lot of challenges lie ahead in her career. “This is a fresh new start for me playing in Europe and this is just the beginning. I do feel that this award will serve as boost to help succeed at the highest level.

“Football is a sport that stands for equality, I hope that this award will remind girls in Asia that if they have a dream, they should continue to chase that dream and to turn it into reality,” she replied to another query.

