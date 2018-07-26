Oman lose to Sweden in beach handball

Muscat, July 26 – Sweden beat Oman 2-0 at the opening match of second round of the Beach Handball World Championships in Kazan on Thursday. Two points were the difference for the first half as Sweden players finished the set with 12-14. In second half, Hamood al Hasani’s men could not register a strong come back and Sweden players strengthened their lead 24-14. Sweden is one of favourites to clinch the coveted title as they topped their group which comprised Brazil and Russia. Oman will take on the host Russia on Friday in Kazan. The match will begin at 17:40 (at Oman time). Oman players are keen to register a win to secure a spot at the quarterfinals.

Related