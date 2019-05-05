Oman Logistics Association holds maiden gathering

Muscat, May 5 – The Oman Logistics Association (OLA) held its first interactive gathering with the logistics community at Muscat University last week. The event was attended by leading logistics professionals, experts and a wide number of students, academic instructors and researchers. The gathering aimed at involving the logistics community in supporting the activities of the Association. It also came to confirm the readiness of the Association and its actual start in performing executive roles according to the vision and tasks assigned to it, representing the logistics sector locally within the defined competencies of occupational associations.

Dr Aflah bin Said al Hadhrami, Chairman of OLA Board of Directors, delivered a speech in which he briefed attendees about the vital role played by the sector in supporting the national economy as one of the most promising sectors in the Sultanate’s 2040 vision. He also talked about the organisational structure of the Association including the board of directors, the executive team as well as its specialised committees. Warith bin Hamood al Kharousi, a board member, spoke about conditions and privileges of the Association’s membership. He also unveiled the Association’s plans and road map for this year and the upcoming years as well the registration mechanism for new members.

Speaking about the event’s objectives, Bader bin Rashid al Shidi, OLA Development Manager, said: “This step comes as the first direct interactive platform with the members and those expected to join the Association as companies or individuals.”

