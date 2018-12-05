Oman LNG’s Al Kitani named CEO of the Year

Oman LNG has won a trio of awards at the prestigious Global Awards event organised by Arab Best Organization. In its 2018 edition, the company took home three awards in the categories of Best Oil & Gas Company and CEO of the Year. Meanwhile, Oman LNG Development Foundation claimed the Best CSR Award. All four accolades are a further testament to Oman LNG’s standing in the global energy sector.

The recognitions attest to the successful journey of Oman LNG since inception in various facets of its business; areas such as operations, corporate social responsibility (CSR) leadership and talent development.

The Global Awards has conferred Harib al Kitani (pictured), CEO of Oman LNG, with the ‘CEO of Year Award’ in the Oil & Gas category. Harib al Kitani has developed all of the leadership qualities necessary to lead the Omani natural gas evolution. His work and pedigree in the LNG sector have been a pivotal driving force behind the recent achievements and success obtained by the LNG sector since the inception of this vibrant business in the Sultanate.

The panel considered Al Kitani’s 40-year career in the oil and gas sector with particular focus on the gas sector in various roles within top energy companies including Shell and Qalhat LNG. Additionally, the panel was captivated by his experience across the LNG value-chain and his ability to adapt and work in the international market place. The international trade in gas is projected by the panel to be a key global objective for many energy companies.

The event was backed by the Arab Best Organization, an entity that recognises the achievement of individuals and corporations in different fields across the Arab World. The awards are testament to Oman LNG’s dedication to being a reliable provider of energy to customers worldwide and the company’s ambitious vision and dedication towards CSR through the Oman LNG Development Foundation, spearheaded by a strong and compassionate leader.

Oman LNG’s high degree of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) practices, thorough standards of review and implementation, the Company has been honoured as the Best Company in Corporate Social Responsibility Award in the Arab region.

Oman LNG has an ambitious vision and dedication towards CSR through the Oman LNG Development Foundation. The Oman LNG Development Foundation addresses four key pillars of sustainable social development; the first pillar being Corporate Social Responsibility delivered through a Community Fund targeting initiatives related to the Sur Community where its world-class, three-train liquefaction plant is located, a National Fund that covers social development programmes across the nation, and a Reserve Fund to provide CSR continuity and sustainability; the second helps Deliver Value for Oman LNG and Shareholders; the third Secures the Future through collaborations and investments; and finally, the fourth a Centre of Excellence enabling others to develop CSR initiatives.

“We are very proud and humbled by receiving these prestigious awards,” said Harib al Kitani, responding to news of the award from Arab Best Organization.