MUSCAT: After two days of intense golfing competition with great participation, Tenzin Tsarong has emerged the winner of the Oman LNG-sponsored 44th National Golf Championship. The 2019 Oman National Open Golf Championship, held at the Ghala Golf Club, was home to an intense golfing competition with 175 of Oman’s best golfer teeing off in one of Oman’s longest running Open Golf championships.

The exciting competition was a close contest, with the leader board changing frequently allowing Tenzin Tsarong, from Ghala Golf Club, to sustain protect his previous title, took pole position and finally stole the trophy at the final hole, with an overall gross score of 74-75 (149 Gross). Jeff Campbell secured the second place with a score of 78-77(155 Gross), ahead of other top golfers.

The tournament also witnessed healthy competition in the women and junior categories. Ten juniors took part in the event, a record high for the championship and a testament that Junior golf is developing successfully in the Sultanate.

In the junior division, Ahmed Al Wahaibi claimed first place, while the women’s category was won by Jameela Daud with a gross score of 175.

At the prize-giving ceremony, Harib al Kitani, Oman LNG’s Chief Executive Officer, thanked the players, the organising committee, and all the volunteers for making the 44th edition of the Oman National Golf Championship “one of the longest and most successful since its inception, and Oman LNG a proud sponsor of such a successful historic event.”

Al Kitani added, “Oman is increasingly becoming a destination of choice for sports enthusiasts. We are delighted to be sponsoring the National Golf Championship to promote this enabling atmosphere where sportsmen can put forward their best game. I congratulate every one of the golfers, particularly the winners. I hope they go on and represent the country in the international events”.

Oman LNG also sponsored the National Golf Championship over the last years. The yearly competition is regarded as one of Oman’s most competitive golfing events and the field keeps improving with better players each year.

The tourney was followed by a prize giving ceremony to honour all the winners and a dinner at the Ghala Valley Golf Course, venue of the competition.

Related