Muscat: Confirming its adherence to globally recognised management systems in quality, health, safety and environment, Oman LNG has retained its International Standardisation Organisation (ISO) certifications. The company also received the Occupational Health and Safety Assessment Series Certification. The certifications follow an extensive, independent audit conducted by SGS company. SGS is an accredited certification body on the company’s business processes to assess all requisite requirements for conformity, such as compliance to governing legal and other requirements, staff/contractors competency, documentation of processes, emergency preparedness and response, and performance measurement, monitoring and improvements.

Oman LNG was re-awarded with the revised standard of the ISO 9001:2015 and 14001:2015 series of certification, respectively. In 2010, Oman LNG extended its family of certifications to include BS OHSAS 18001:2007 certification, that supports organisations reduce risks linked to occupational health and safety in the work environment as they relate to employees, customers and the general public.

In 2018, ISO released an updated ISO 45001:2018 standard which succeeded BS OHSAS 18001. Oman LNG initiated internal analysis for its occupational health and safety management system and verified readiness for new standard requirements, certification audit conducted by SGS company in January 2019, where by May 2019 ISO 45001:2018 certificated was awarded to Oman LNG. In January 2019, the company achieved more than 30 million man hours without Lost Time Injury (LTI). — ONA

