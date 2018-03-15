Oman, Lanka enhance bilateral relations

MUSCAT: Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, received in his office on Thursday Karu Jayasuriya, Speaker of the Sri Lankan Parliament. The two sides reviewed the growing bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and means of promoting them. They also affirmed the keenness on enhancing the relations and co-operation in all areas of common concern.

Mohammed bin al Zubair, Adviser to His Majesty the Sultan for Economic Planning Affairs, also received in his office Karu Jayasuriya and his delegation.

The two sides discussed means of promoting areas of cooperation between the two friendly countries in the economic fields in addition to reviewing the bilateral relations.

Later, the Sri Lanka’s Parliament Speaker and his delegation visited the National Museum.

The guest and his delegation toured the Earth and Human Gallery, Land and the People Gallery, the Timeline Gallery, Pre-history and Ancient History Galleries, Splendours of Islam Gallery, Oman and the World Gallery, the Renaissance Gallery, Intangible Heritage Gallery and handmade products in addition to Omani costumes. — ONA

