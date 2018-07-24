Front Stories Head stories 

Oman-Korea relations in focus

MUSCAT: On behalf of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, His Highness Sayyid Asaad bin Tareq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs and Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, received at his office on Tuesday Lee Nak-yon, Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea, currently visiting the Sultanate. The meeting exchanged cordial conversations and discussed aspects of the existing bilateral cooperation between the two countries in various fields of common concern. The meeting was attended by Dr Mohammed bin Hamad al Rumhy, Minister of Oil and Gas (Head of the Mission of Honour Accompanying the Guest), Dr Rawya bint Saud al Busaidiyah, Minister of Higher Education, Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidy, Secretary-General of the Foreign Ministry, and others.

