Oman jumps five places in Logistics Performance Index

Muscat: Over the past two years the Sultanate of Oman’s logistics performance has significantly improved jumping five places from 48th position to occupy the 43rd position in the World Bank’s recently released Logistics Performance Index (LPI) 2018 report.

The LPI helps countries identify the challenges and opportunities they face in their trade logistics performance and how they can improve performance. The bi-annual LPI report measures countries across the six components of; efficiency of customs and border management clearance, quality of trade and transport infrastructure, ease of arranging competitively priced shipments, competence and quality of logistics services, ability to track and trace consignments, and the frequency with which shipments reach consignees within scheduled or expected delivery times.

Oman showed marked improvements in the efficiency of Customs services and timeliness. These improvements drove Oman’s continued climb up the international rankings.

Dr Ahmed Mohammed Salem al Futaisi, Minister of Transport and Communications (MOTC), said, “Improvement in Oman’s ranking in the Logistics Performance Index 2018 is a true reflection of the ongoing efforts made by Government organizations and the logistics community to implement the National Logistics Strategy to improve the Sultanate’s global competitiveness. This improvement displays Oman’s competitiveness and continued improvement in the logistics sector as we aim to be among the top 30 countries in 2020 and the top 10 in 2040. We would like to thank and acknowledge efforts put in by various stakeholders in the public and private sector organizations, in particular the Directorate General of Customs at Royal Oman Police and the Tandfeed Implementation Support and Follow-up Unit (ISFU) for the improved ranking.”