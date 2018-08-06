Oman judo team to take part in international tourney for first time

MUSCAT, AUG 6 – Making a new sports history in Oman, a group of children from Oman will take part in the International Judo Tournament ‘Prilep a Hero City – 2018’ on October 7 and 8 in Prilep, Macedonia. The tournament will accommodate participants from all around the world and it’s known to be one of the most respectful tournaments for Pioneers and Cadets, and this year around, the first Omani National Judo Team will be a part of the tourney.

“I have pleasure to announce that I’m gathering first Omani judo team for the International Judo Tournament ‘Prilep a Hero City – 2018’ Judo Competition for kids in Prilep, Republic of Macedonia, and we have been officially invited by the Macedonian Judo Federation and organisers of the tournament,” said Risto Dimitrov, MMA, Judo, Wrestling, Boxing Coach of UFC Gym Oman. “It’s going to be huge international judo tournament in Macedonia, and we are trying to set up a proper judo programme here in Oman,” Dimitrov said.

“We already had the first big success in Kuwait where Ammar al Barwani won the first international judo medal for Oman,” he added.

He further said that he has begun the grading programme after setting up the first Omani National Judo Team. The city of Prilep, Republic of Macedonia, will accommodate athletes from all around the world, and kids born between 2001 and 2008 are participating in the tourney. This is said to be the first team organising on national level for huge international competition, and since judo is an Olympic sport, Oman has all the potential to show the world what’s the country has in offer in terms of judo as a sport.

Judo champions who have registered in Macedonian Judo Federation last year and have certified medical control not older than 6 months at specialist for sport medicine are eligible to take part in the race. Athletes who are not registered in Macedonian Judo Federation can also participate provided they produce personal identification to be eligible to be in the race.

