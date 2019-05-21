Oman joins International Smart Tourism Conference in China

BUSINESS REPORTER –

YUNNAN, MAY 21 –

The International Smart Tourism Conference kicked off in Yunnan, China yesterday with the participation of the Sultanate’s delegation, including the Public Authority for Investment Promotion and Export Development (Ithraa), the Special Economic Zone Authority of Duqm (SEZAD) and the Ministry of Tourism. The Sultanate’s participation comes to promote for investment opportunities available in the country in various economic sectors.

The conference is held under the title ‘Smart Tourism for A Better Life’ where speakers highlighted the importance of modern technologies in public life and communication among people around the world, as well as the key role played by electronic applications in the society and the economy.

The Sultanate’s pavilion, in the associating exhibition, witnessed a great deal of interest by the visitors of the exhibition. Representatives of Ithraa, SEZAD and the Ministry of Tourism briefed the visitors on the Sultanate’s investment opportunities and its facilities for investors, as well as the tourism potentials throughout the country.