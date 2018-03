TEHRAN: Dr Ali Larijani, Speaker of the Iranian Shura Council, received in Tehran on Sunday Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, and his accompanying delegation, currently visiting Tehran. Speaker of the Iranian Shura Council welcomed the visit of the Sultanate’s delegation.

He commended the Sultanate’s wise policy and its role in solving crises of the region, hailing the Omani-Iranian relations and their progress in various areas.

Dr Ali Larijani stressed the Sultanate’s wise and important role in the region, pointing out that the Omani-Iranian relations have been and are still strong and fruitful. On his turn, Alawi pointed to the available platforms and opportunities between the Sultanate and Iran in areas of trade, economic and investment cooperation.

He expressed the Sultanate’s readiness to strengthen and expand its cooperation with Iran in these areas.

Meanwhile, Alawi affirmed that crises and wars of the region have to be solved through peaceful dialogue as wars will never contribute in maintaining security and peace or solving crises.

Alawi also met with Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of the Iranian Supreme National Security Council.

During the meeting, Alawi stressed the Sultanate’s keenness to maintain its relations with countries of the region and the world, looking forward to expanding cooperation between the two countries in trade, investment and commercial spheres, as well as exploring more effective fields to strengthen and promote this cooperation.

On his turn, the Secretary of the Iranian Supreme National Security Council commended the deep and strong relations between the Sultanate and Iran.

He affirmed that Tehran attaches great importance to promote and strengthen its relations with the neighbouring and friendly countries.

He touched on the available fields for cooperation between the Sultanate and Iran in the areas of energy, shipping, transport, tourism and banking exchange.

He stressed Iran’s readiness to raise the level of cooperation with the Sultanate in all economic, trade and investment fields.

Alawi also met with Valiollah Saif, Governor of the Iranian Central Bank. The meeting discussed the banking relations and trade exchanges between the two countries.

— ONA

