Oman-Iran Military Friendship committee meeting concludes

MUSCAT: The annual regular meeting of the Oman-Iranian Military Friendship Joint Committee was concluded at Al Shafaq Club of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) on Thursday and lasted for six days.

The Omani sides was headed by Brigadier General Hamad bin Rashid al Balushi, SAF Assistant Chief of Staff for Operations and Planning, while the Iranian sides was led by Brigadier General Dr Qadeer Nizami, Deputy Chief of Iranian Armed Forces for International Affairs.

During the visit, the Iranian delegation met with senior officials at the Ministry of Defence, Foreign Ministry, State Council and Majlis Ash’shura. On the sidelines of the Omani-Iranian Military Friendship Joint Committee’s meeting, (Search and Rescue) Naval Drill was conducted between the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) and the Iranian Naval Forces at the territorial waters of the Sea of Oman, with support of aircraft of the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) and the Royal Oman Police (ROP).

Meanwhile, Dr Mohammed bin Awadh al Hassan, Acting Under-Secretary of the Foreign Ministry for Diplomatic Affairs, also received in his office on Thursday Brigadier General Dr Qadeer Nizami

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged conversations on several matters of common concern within the assignments of the Omani-Iranian Military Friendship Joint Committee.

The meeting was attended by Brigadier General Hamad bin Rashid al Balushi, SAF Assistant Chief of Staff for Operations and Planning, Head of the Omani side in the Omani-Iranian Military Friendship Joint Committee, members of the Committee and officials from the Foreign Ministry.

The visit of the Iranian delegation comes within the framework of participating in deliberations of the annual regular meeting of the Omani-Iranian Military Friendship Joint Committee. — ONA

Related