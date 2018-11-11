Oman invites bid for first veterinary hospital

Muscat: The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries has announced private investment bids for the establishment and management veterinary hospital in the Dhofar governorate, which will be be first of its kind in the Sultanate.

As per the details, the hospital will be supervised and regulated by the competent authority at the ministry.

The main aim of the hospital will be to control the outbreak of diseases, to keep up public hygiene and offer treatment to diseases of all kind.

It should be also equipped to conduct surgical operations.

The hospital should be equipped with essential laboratory facilities to detect the outbreak of any diseases.

The last date to submit the bids will be January 11, 2019.