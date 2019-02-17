Oman Internet speed among fastest

Muscat, Feb 17 – It takes nearly three minutes to download a 5GB (HD) movie in Oman as of 2018, making it the fourth fastest in the GCC, said a report. According to the Worldwide Broadband League report, published in the UK between June 2017 and May 2018, to download a 5GB (HD) movie, it takes 02.58.11 in Oman, 02.59.47 in Qatar, 02.46.49 in Saudi Arabia, 02.36.48 in UAE and 02.15.04 in Bahrain.

The longest time to download a similar-sized movie in Kuwait is 04.06.24. Yemen has the lowest speed globally with an average speed of just 0.31Mbps.

The Worldwide Broadband League ranks Oman at 110, followed by Qatar (111), Saudi Arabia (104), UAE (97), Bahrain (90) and Kuwait (125).

According to the report, the download/upload speeds are important because millions of people are working from home or remotely instead of traditional workplaces.

In Yemen, it would take 36hrs 52mins and 20secs to download a 5GB movie, while in Singapore it takes only 00.11.18, followed by 00.14.50 in Sweden and 00.15.31 in Denmark.

Europe has the world’s highest concentration of countries with the fastest Internet.

Sweden, where 60 per cent of homes and businesses enjoy up to 1,000 Mbps (1Gbps), has Europe’s fastest iInternet with an average speed of 46Mbps.

Denmark and Norway are not far behind with average speeds of 43.99 and 40.12Mbps, respectively. Of the 53 countries measured in Europe, only Armenia (107) is outside the top 100.

The report said 36 out of the 50 countries with the fastest Internet are located in Europe, with nine in Asia or Oceania, two in North America, two in South/Latin America and just one in Africa.

Countries with the fastest Internet in the world are likely to be smaller and more developed. The larger and less developed a nation is, the slower the Internet is likely to be, the report said.

