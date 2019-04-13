MUSCAT: The three-day Oman International Refining and Petrochemicals Conference and Exhibition will open on Tuesday at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre. The opening ceremony will be presided over by Hamad bin Khamis al Ameri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Manpower for Labour Affairs. The conference and exhibition aims to be a suitable platform to meet those involved in this field and exchange ideas and experiences and attract foreign investments to it.

The exhibition will be attended by 100 local and international companies representing a number of countries, in addition to the Sultanate, the most prominent of which are the United States, the UK, India, China and Iran. A number of experts and specialists from inside and outside the Sultanate will speak in the conference, notably Salim bin Nasser al Oufi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Oil and Gas and Ahmed bin Saleh al Jahdami, CEO of Orpic. The Conference and Exhibition will discuss the oil refining industry and its derivatives, which is the most important event in the oil manufacturing industry in the Sultanate. — ONA