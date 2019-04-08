Oman innovators among 100 teams to compete in Shell Eco-Marathon Asia

Muscat, April 8 – As part of its global ‘Make the Future’ live programme, Shell Oman recently announced that Malaysia will be hosting Shell Eco-marathon Asia for 2019. The Sultanate will be participating with a contingent of two futuristic cars from National University of Science and Technology and German University of Technology competing in Prototype Gasoline Category and Prototype Hydrogen Category, in hopes to be crowned as the most energy-efficient vehicle.

Between April 29 to May 2, 2019, over 100 diverse teams from across Asia and the Middle East will demonstrate their self-built energy-efficient, eco-friendly cars in the Shell Eco-marathon Mileage Challenge. This will test to see who can go the farthest distance by using the least amount of energy. In 2018, Singapore hosted the marathon, where the winning team was capable of travelling 2,341 kilometres on just one litre of fuel.

“Shell Eco-marathon Asia is an inspiring event that supports Shell’s vision of sustainable mobility — more energy efficient vehicles and cleaner road transport. It’s really impressive to see student teams from the Sultanate applying their skills to see who can design and build the most fuel-efficient vehicle, challenging them to think outside of the box.” said Muna al Shukaili, GM — External Relations and Social Investment Lead at Shell Development Oman.

Burair al Lawati, Shell Oman Marketing Company’s Social Investment, External and Government Relations Manager said, “Shell Oman leverages a global Shell network of Research and Development (R&D) centres to deliver innovation and pioneering technologies with consistent world-class fuel products and services for our customers in Oman.”

