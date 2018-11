Muscat: The 10th meeting of the Omani-Indian Joint Military Cooperation Committee (JMCC) was held at Al Shafaq Club of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) on Wednesday. The meeting is part of the military cooperation between the Sultanate and India.

The Omani side to the meeting was headed by Mohammed bin Nasser al Rasbi, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Defence, and the Indian side by Sanjay Mitra, Defence Secretary.

The two sides discussed means of enhancing the military and defence cooperation, as well as sharing experiences between the armed forces of the two countries as part of the centuries-long and historic relationship between the two countries. These relations have been further enhanced during the Blessed Renaissance era.

Both the Sultanate and the Republic of India seek to develop a unique economic and political vision for this part of the region. The aims of this vision represented in enhancing development, security and stability of the region. The Omani-Indian relations are moving ahead to the future in steady strides and confidence to build their joint interests. The formation of the joint military cooperation committee between the two countries enhanced the bilateral cooperation in general and military cooperation in particular to serve the interests of both countries.

Earlier, Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, received Sanjay Mitra at his office in Mu’askar Bait Al Falaj on Wednesday.

Mitra handed over a message to Sayyid Badr from Nirmala Sitharaman, Indian Defence Minister. They reviewed the good relations and discussed means of enhancing the existing cooperation between the ministries of defence in both countries. The meeting was attended by the Indian Ambassador appointed to the Sultanate and the accompanying delegation.

Al Rasbi also received Mitra and his delegation who are currently visiting the Sultanate. Both officials discussed means of enhancing the existing defence cooperation between the two countries. — ONA