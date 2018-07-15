Oman-India Joint Committee meeting today

MUSCAT, JULY 15 – The 8th session of the Oman-India Joint Committee will be held with the Indian delegation headed by Suresh Prabhu, Minister of Commerce and Industry and the Civil Aviation, attending the two-day meeting starting today. The delegation will be meeting with Ahmed bin Nasser al Mehrzi, Minister of Tourism, where both sides will explore further avenues to bolstering bilateral tourism relations. The delegation will later meet with Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Minister of Commerce and Industry, just before the 8th session of the Joint Committee proceedings begin at the Hotel Sheraton.

Business fraternity from both sides will be given an opportunity to have B2B meetings where Chairmen of Board of Directors will also have meetings in the presence of the officials from the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Dr Al Sunaidy will then address the Indian businessmen while Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry and Civil Aviation will have a meeting session with the Omani business community.

The economic and commercial relations between India and Oman remain robust and buoyant. Bilateral trade, which saw a decline during 2014-15 and 2015-16, has resumed its upward trend. It rose 3.6 per cent from $3.8 billion in 2015-16 to $4 billion in 2016-17.

The delegation will also pay visits to the Royal Opera House Muscat and the National Museum besides a city tour to identify key tourism destinations and historic monuments.

