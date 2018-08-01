Oman impress at Asian chess tourney in Iran

MUSCAT, August 1 – Oman national chess team players are taking part in the Asian Nations Chess Cup in Iran being held in Hamdan city until August 3. Asian championship featured the following teams: China, India, Kazakhstan, Vietnam, Uzbekistan, Iraq, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Syria and Lebanon along with Oman. The Sultanate team is participating in three categories in the championship. Besides to the classic format for the teams, championship included individual’s competitions for rapid chess. Oman were represented by Amer al Mashani, Salim Shammas, Salim al Amri, Mohamed al Amri and the coach Basheer al Qudaimi. The championship is held under direct supervision from Asian and International federation.

In the first round, Oman team suffered loss against Asian giants Iran ‘B’ team 4-0, and another loss against Bangladesh. Oman beat Lebanon 2.5-1.5 in the third round. Through this participation, the Sultanate players will be able to develop their international rankings and gain experience competing against quality Asian teams. After this tournament, Oman team players will take part in the Chess Olympiad at Batoomi city in Georgia which is held once in a two years and is supervised by the International Chess Federation.