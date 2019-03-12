Oman Hotel Revenue Grows by 14.3 Percent

Muscat: The total revenue of Omani hotels in the three-to-five-star category rose by 14.3% to RO 22.7 million till the end of January 2019 compared to RO 19.8 million for the same period of

the previous year.

However, hotel occupancy rates fell by 2.7% to reach 62.4% at the end of January 2019 against 64.2% for the same period of 2018, according the latest monthly statistics released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

Meanwhile, the total number of guests in Omani hotels showed a significant increase by 6.9% in the one-month period of 2019, reaching 145,123 from 135,796 guests for the same period of 2018.

Among the nationalities, Europeans constituted the maximum number of visitors, reaching 62,167. This was followed by 37,380 Omani guests, 16,006 Asian tourists; and 11,959 visitors from GCC

countries till the end of January 2019 period, the data released by NCSI revealed.

However, there was a drop in the number of American, Oceanian, and other Arab guests by 13.6%, 13.2%, and 1.0% to reach 5,503; 1,769; 5,529, respectively.

Omani hotels received 1.49 million guests and the hotels generated a total revenue of RO 214.1 million in 2018.

