Oman hosts Lab Data Analysis workshop

MUSCAT: Thirty foodborne disease microbiologists from 16 member states of the Eastern Mediterranean region of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday took part in the Laboratory Data Analysis regional workshop set for countries of the PULSNET Middle East Foodborne Disease Surveillance Network. The workshop was held under the auspices of Dr Mohammed bin Saif al Hosni, Ministry of Health’s Under-Secretary for Health Affairs, in the presence of Dr Akjemal Magtymova, WHO Representative in Oman.

The workshop is organised by the MoH represented by the Central Public Health Laboratories in collaboration with the WHO as well as Atlanta’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), US. The three-day workshop aims at identifying and understanding basics of the advanced whole genome sequencing technologies, stressing their advantages in comparison with the current traditional diagnostic methods, in addition to creating a whole genome sequence data and cluster detecting.

The workshop further trains the participants on foodborne outbreak detection by studying cases as hypothetical examples, and calls for holding official meeting of the laboratory Pulse Net Middle East Foodborne Disease Surveillance Network committee. The workshop is collaboratively conducted by Foodborne Disease screening experts from the American Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the American Association of Public Health Laboratories (APHL), as well as WHO. — ONA