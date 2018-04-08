Oman Handball School Championships held in Nizwa, Sur

MUSCAT: With an aim to propagate sports among children, The Zubair Corporation LLC (Z-Corp) backed Mitsubishi Oman Handball School Championship was held in Nizwa and Sur recently.

The first match of the championship which was kicked off in Muscat in January 2018 concluded in Sur. Twelve teams and 256 players from various schools from Muscat, Sohar, Nizwa and Sur participated in the championship held across the country. Mitsubishi Oman, represented by General Automotive Company, organised the competition in association with the Oman Handball Association (OHA).

Dr Said bin Ahmed Al Shehri, Chairman of the Oman Handball Association said, “The Mitsubishi handball championship saw intense competition at all stages. Teams kept challenging the opposite team to fight tight games and a good level of team handball was displayed. Students have raised their level of their game, thanks to the constant efforts of Zubair Corporation, Mitsubishi and Oman Handball Association who have helped them by organising this championship. We are happy that we have developed an interest in handball among school children.”

Al Shehri praised the great cooperation shown by Zubair Corporation, Mitsubishi Oman and OHA, Ministry of Education and local schools in holding a successful championship.

Faisal al Mandhari, social communication at Z-Corp said, “We are delighted that the Mitsubishi Oman Handball School Championship was such a huge success. Z-Corp has been supporting various activities that encourage young school children to take up sports and supporting this championship is part of that strategy. We congratulate all those who were involved and have contributed to the success of the event.”

The schools, which participated in the tournament in Muscat are Al Amal Basic Education school, Al Hadhara Basic Education School, Al Fatah Basic Education School and Al Sarooj Basic Education School.

The schools, which participated in the tournament in Sohar are Suleiman bin Abaad School, Ahmed bin Said School, Khalfan bin Jamil school and Abdullah bin Al Basher School.

The schools, which participated in the tournament in Nizwa are Hay Al Turath, Bashir bin Al Mundhar and Mohammed bin Jafer School.

The schools which participated in the tournament in Sur are Al Zubair bin Al Awam School, Balarab bin Hamir School and Al Sultan Said bin Timour School.

