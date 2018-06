MUSCAT: Shaikh Abdullah bin Mohammed al Salmy, Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs, has issued a ministerial decision determining the head and members of the Omani Haj mission for the Hijri year 1439. As per the decision, Sultan bin Said al Hinai will be the head of the mission.

The Omani Haj mission will leave for Saudi Arabia on August 8 and return on August 28, 2018. It will consist of the religious affairs delegation, supervisory team, medical delegation, public prosecution delegation, media delegation, ROP delegation, financial and administrative delegation and scout delegation. — ONA

