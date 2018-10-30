OMAN-GERMAN TIES REVIEWED

His Highness Sayyid Asaad bin Tareq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, Personal Representative of

His Majesty the Sultan, received at his office on Tuesday Thomas Oberman, Vice-President of the German Bundestag. Cordial conversations were exchanged during the meeting. The good bilateral relations between the Sultanate and Germany, as well as aspects of the existing cooperation in several fields between them were reviewed to serve the joint interests of the two countries and their friendly peoples. — ONA

