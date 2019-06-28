Oman gear up for World Beach Soccer Qualifiers

MUSCAT, June 28 –

Oman Beach Soccer team concluded on Friday the internal camp in Muscat as part of their preparation for the qualifiers for the first edition of the World Beach Games from July 1 to 15 in China and Fifa Beach Soccer World Cup that will be held in Paraguay during November 21 to December 1. Also, the team will take part in the World Beach Games in Doha during October 12 to 16.

The domestic preparatory camp which was held until June 28 and lasted for five days was an opportunity to emphasise on the fitness and skills of players prior the World Beach Games qualification in China.

Also, the coaching staff headed by national experienced coach Talib Hilal will monitor the selected players performances.

Talib Hilal al Thani, head coach of Oman beach soccer team, has called up 17 probables for the internal camp and comprise of Amjad al Hamdani, Yonis al Awaisi, Said al Farsi, Khalid al Oraimi, Mundher al Oraimi, Mashel al Oraimi, Jalal al Sinani, Abdullah al Souti, Sami al Balushi, Nouh al Zadjali, Ahmed al Mashrafi, Eid al Farsi, Ghaith al Alawi, Abdullah al Balushi, Shareef al Balushi, Abdullah al Drooshi and Salim al Oraimi.

The team will be back to the preparation once again on August 18 in a domestic camp. Then, the team will participate in the World Beach Games in Doha during October 12 to 16.

The main participation for the team will be at the World Beach Soccer Cup in Paraguay from November 21 to December 1. Prior to the event, the Sultanate players will gear up at an external camp in Paraguay from November 11 to 20.

