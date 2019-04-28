Oman FOSS Platform launched

MUSCAT: The official launch of the Oman Free and Open Source Software (FOSS) Platform, a joint initiative by the Information Technology Authority (ITA) and the College of Engineering at Sultan Qaboos University (SQU), was held at SQU on Sunday under the auspices of Sayyida Dr Mona bint Fahd al Said, SQU Assistant Vice Chancellor for International Cooperation. Oman FOSS Platform is an initiative among a number of FOSS capacity building programmes organised by SQU and ITA.

Through this platform, the organisers seek to promote awareness, training, consultation and technical support in Free and Open Source Software in the country. Awareness on Free and Open Source Software history, concepts, business models and local initiatives; specialised training in different Free and Open Source Software Technologies; Free and Open Source Software Consultation for Government and Private organisations; and technical support on different Free and Open Source Technologies are on the agenda. So far, five requests for FOSS awareness initiatives, 220 requests for training, nine requests for consultation and three requests for technical support have been placed through the Oman Free and Open Source Software Platform.

Speaking on the occasion, Khalil bin Ibrahim al Maawali, Executive-Projects, ITA, said that the capacity-building programme in FOSS aims to develop human and research competencies through hands-on projects related to the needs of different institutions. “The free and open source software portal would serve as a source of knowledge, promote awareness and provide a number of awareness-raising and specialised workshops on free and open source software,” he said.

A lecture on “the future of free and open source software” was delivered by Dr Ahmed Saeed al Maashari, Assistant Professor of the College of Engineering. The joint projects between ITA and the University to support free and open source software were also reviewed.

The inauguration ceremony included a panel discussion entitled “challenges and opportunities for the adoption of free and open source software”. Prof Hadj Bourdoucen, Dean of the College of Engineering at SQU, Fahd al Saidi, Director of the National Initiative to Promote and Support the Use Free Software, Mohammed Jidad, Head of the Maintenance Department, Public Authority for Civil Aviation and Khalil Al Maawali, Executive-Projects, ITA participated in the panel discussion moderated by Dr Ahmed Saeed al Maashari.

