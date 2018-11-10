Oman football team to start internal camp for Asian Cup today

MUSCAT, Nov 10 – The Oman national football team will begin the internal camp on Sunday at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex. The training camp, which will start at 4 pm today, is part of the preparations for the AFC Asian Cup 2019 in the UAE next January. The current internal camp will include two friendly matches. The preparatory matches will be against Syria on November 16 and with Bahrain on November 19. The coaching staff headed by Pim Verbeek and assistants Muhanna Said and Waleed al Saadi are keen to implement different technical strategies and tactics during the camp training sessions and friendly matches.

Also, coaching team members will select the best squad, increase the harmony between the players and boost their readiness level prior playing against Japan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan in the sixth group at the Asian Cup. Pim Verbeek, head coach of the national team, announced recently the list of players for the internal camp. The probables included the following players: Mohammed al Musalami, Ali al Busaidi, Moutaz Saleh, Al Mundher al Alawi, Harib al Saadi, Ali Salim, Salah al Yahyai, Khalid al Beriki, Khalid al Hajri, Ahmed Faraj, Mahmood al Mushaifri, Yaseen al Shiyadi, Mohsin al Ghassani, Mohsin Jawher, Ali al Jabri, Mohammed al Balushi, Nasser al Shemali, Sameer al Alawi, Eid al Farsi, Sami al Hassani, Ali al Habsi, Fayez al Rushaidi, Saad Suhail, Ahmed Mubarak, Jameel al Hamadi and Raed Ibrahim.