Oman facilitates Sanaa negotiation team’s Stockholm travel

Muscat: As part of the plans to support the efforts of United Nations to hold consultations between the Yemeni parties, which will officially begin in Stockholm on December 6, facilities were provided for Mohamed Abdel Salam, head of the Sanaa delegation, to travel to the venue on an Omani plane.

He will take part in the negotiations in Stockholm.

In compliance with the Royal orders of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos and in support of the United Nations’ efforts, a new batch of 50 injured Yemenis had arrived in Muscat on Monday to receive medical treatment.