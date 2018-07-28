Oman exit World Beach Handball with win over Russia

Sports Reporter –

Kazan, July 28 –

Oman were out of the Beach Handball World Championships in Russia on Friday in second round after a consolation win over hosts Russia 2-1. In the second round, Oman slumped to losses against Sweden 2-0 in their first match and had a same result against Brazil, runners-up of the last edition.

Croatia, Hungary, Brazil and Sweden entered the semifinals.

In the quarterfinals, Croatia edged out Denmark 25-22, 14-17, 8-6, Hungary outclassed Russia 21-20, 20-14, Brazil overcame Spain 25-18, 21-22, 16-14 and Sweden beat Iran 18-12, 15-14.

In the third match, Oman’s 2-1 win against the hosts was not enough to qualify for the next knockout round. Russian players finished the first set of match with 24-12. Oman players came back strong by winning the second set 16-15.

Hamood al Hasani’s men continued their good performance in the third set and they edged past Russia 11-10.

The other results could not help the Sultanate team as Denmark won against Brazil, while Qatar beat Sweden. Denmark team secured its spot to the next round.

In other matches, Oman continued achieving consultation wins against Australia and Argentina. Oman players finished Australia match with 2/1. Oman won the first set of the match 21-14 while Australian players came back to win the second set 13-8. Oman claimed the last set 8-4. In another match, Oman beat Argentina 2-0, 22-15 and 22-16. This was the only match when Oman finished with a 2-0 result.