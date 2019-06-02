oman envoy to Cabo Verde presents his credentials

Ambassador Abdullah bin Mohammed al A’amri presented his credentials as the Sultanate’s non-resident Ambassador to the Republic of Cabo Verde to President Jorge Carlos Fonseca of Cabo Verde in capital Praia recently. During the meeting, the ambassador conveyed greetings of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, along with His Majesty’s best wishes of good health and well-being to President Fonseca, and the people of Cabo Verde more progress and prosperity, wishing the bilateral relations between the two countries further progress and growth.

President Fonseca asked the ambassador to convey his greetings and best wishes to His Majesty the Sultan, and the Omani people further progress and development under the wise leadership of His Majesty. President Fonseca also wished him success in carrying out his assignments, and the existing relations between the two countries further progress and growth. — ONA