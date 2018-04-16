Oman Environment Forum begins

MUSCAT: The 2nd edition of Oman Environment Forum on Monday kicked off under the theme ‘Towards Systematic Consolidation of Environmental Citizenship’. The forum aims to enrich the debate on a range of environmental issues in the Sultanate and address the challenges facing the environment.

Mohammed bin Salim al Toobi, Minister of Environment and Climate Affairs, said in a statement while opening the event that the forum reflects the size of the partnership between the public and private sectors through the volume of national and foreign participation.

He affirmed the government’s interest in protecting and preserving the Omani environment, which stems from the keenness of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos who accord an utmost attention to environmental issues.

He pointed out that the ministry aims through the forum to promote environmental awareness and the highlight the importance of preserving and promoting the elements of the Omani environment and enhancing various environmental investments.

Hatim bin Hamad al Taee, Editor-in-Chief of Al Roya newspaper, Supervisor General of the Forum, in his speech said the current version of the forum will discuss four themes in relation to seeking to provide new potentials for experts and specialists to create a comprehensive community awareness that contributes to comprehensively enhancing the human relationship with nature, his surroundings and nurture active individuals and generations in achieving sustainable environmental development.

Al Taee unveiled the inaugural of ‘Oman Environmental Forum Award’ to be an honouring platform associating with deliberations of the Forum during its next version. — ONA

