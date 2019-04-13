Local Main 

Oman Embassy warns against kidney transplantation

Oman Observer ,

MuscatThe Sultanate’s embassy in Islamabad has warned Oman citizens visiting Pakistan for medical treatments including kidney transplantation.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Embassy said the transfer of kidney outside the family framework is defined as human trafficking crime in the Pakistani Law, which is subject to punishment and hefty fines.

It added that these operations also endanger the life of the patient because they are conducted in unhealthy places under mysterious circumstances.

 

