Oman ease to 3-0 win to top pool

Muscat, March 12: Oman eased to a 3-0 win against Kazakhstan in their final Pool B match to emerge group champions in the Asian Games Qualifiers in Muscat on Monday.

Mubarak Asaad al Qasimi put Oman in lead in 14th minute through a field goal.

Basim Khatar Rajab converted a penalty stroke in the 37th minute to make it 2-0.

In the dying minutes of the match, Ahmed al Noufali netted from a penalty corner to complete the score sheet 3-0 in favour of the hosts at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex.

Oman had already qualified to the Asian Games Jakarta 2018 by entering the semifinal from Pool B.

Sri Lanka became the second team from Pool B to book a spot in the Asian Games when they beat Chinese Taipei 4-1 in the earlier match. Sri Lanka finished second behind Oman with 6 points to enter the semifinals.

Oman won all the group matches to emerge pool toppers with 9 points.

