Oman Drydock JV achieves new milestone

MUSCAT, JUNE 5 –

Wholly government owned Oman Drydock Company (ODC) notched a new milestone in its expanding capabilities when it announced the successful completion earlier this week of its first dry-docking project in joint venture partnership with the UK’s leading engineering services provider, Babcock International Group.

The partnership, which helped launch the Duqm Naval Dockyard (DND) in June 2017, combines the capabilities of Oman Drydock Company — one of the largest ship repair yards in the Middle East — with the extensive expertise of London-headquartered Babcock International to provide world-class warship repair and maintenance facilities at Duqm.

DND’s maiden project centring on the repair, overhaul and dry-docking of a naval vessel was successfully delivered last week, JV partner Babcock International announced in a press statement. The contract, undertaken in one of Oman Drydock’s mammoth dry docks at Duqm, “involved complex work on hull systems, internal systems and the ship’s stern ramp”, according to the statement.

Said Hamood al Maawali, CEO of ODC, commented: “Our experienced commercial repair team has worked hand in glove as partners since June 2017, and I welcome the additional warship repair capability that is now represented by the increasingly mature JV.”

The CEO further added: “The successful completion of this contract is a major step forward, demonstrating Duqm is a competitive and fully capable dockyard for the maintenance, overhaul and repair of customer’s warships.”

Al Stangroom, Babcock Oman’s Managing Director, noted that the project, which was carried out on schedule and within budget, underscored the naval dockyard’s “proven expertise and capability to successfully deliver complex warship and auxiliary contracts”.

DND is a partnership between Oman Drydock Company (ODC), with a 51 per cent shareholding, and Babcock International Group, with a 49 per cent stake.

