MUSCAT: The Sultanate on Monday denied some media reports that Oman has conveyed US message to the Iranian government on downing of US drone aircraft.

The Foreign Ministry issued a statement, which reads as follows: “While the Sultanate follows with utmost interest the current developments in the region and hopes from the Iranian and US sides to exercise self-control and solve the outstanding issues between them through dialogue, it also affirms the incorrectness of what has been circulated through media about the Sultanate’s conveying a US message to the Iranian government regarding the incident of downing a US aircraft on June 20.

Meanwhile, Gen Sultan bin Mohammed al Numani, Minister of the Royal Office, received Brian Hook, US Special Representative for Iran and Senior Policy Adviser to Secretary of State, and his delegation.

Gen Al Numani welcomed the guest, who expressed his delight to visit the Sultanate.

The meeting exchanged cordial conversations and reviewed the good historic relations binding the Sultanate and the United States in various fields and means of promoting them to serve the interests of the two friendly countries.

The meeting also touched on developments in the region and several matters of common concern.

The meeting was attended by the US ambassador to the Sultanate.

Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, also received Brian Hook and his delegation.

The meeting reviewed the existing bilateral relations between the Sultanate and the United States, and discussed means of enhancing them in various fields to serve the interests of the two countries. — ONA

