Oman Cycling Committee begins season

MUSCAT, Oct 14 – Steven won the men’s title, while Said al Rahbi claimed Youth racing category award in the cycling race orgainsed by Oman Cycling Committee (OCC). The tournament which is the first event for the committee in the current season featured participation of many locals and residents in the Sultanate. The racing was held at ‘The wave-Airport’ route. The first edition of the race unveiled many talented cyclists who will serve as a selection pool to the national team in upcoming participations at the Arab and GCC level. At the end of the race, Khalifa Khamis al Jabri, Director-General of Sports Affairs at North al Batinah, distributed the awards to the top winners.

In the men’s category for 60 km, Steven won the first place award and Aseel al Riyami finished second. Aligen claimed the third position. In the Youth category, Said al Rahbi clinched the title, while Mohammed al Wahibi took the second position. “Through this racing event, we are aiming to boost bicycling activities among the clubs and youth. Also, through these kind of tournaments you can build a platform for a competitive challenge between the riders to select the best riders and work on developing them,” Saif al Rushaidi, chairman of OCC said. “The OCC is gearing up to host second edition of Arabian Mountain Bike racing during November 16 to 20,” Al Rushaidi concluded.