Muscat: Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME) said that Oman oil price (October Delivery 2018) today reached $71.38 .

The DME statement said that the price of Oman oil today declined $2.11 from the price of yesterday Wednesday, which was $73.49.

The average price of Oman oil (September Delivery 2018) has stabilised at $73.17, thus 44 cents per barrel lower than August Delivery 2018.