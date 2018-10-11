Oman crowned champions

Oman national volleyball team lifted the crown in the International Friendly Tournament after registering a 3-2 victory over Iraq on the final day of tournament at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex indoor courts late on Wednesday.

In a thrilling match, both teams showed advanced technical performance in the all sets of the match. Oman players managed to win first two sets with 30-28 and 25-19. Iraq came back strongly to win the third and fourth sets 25-21 and 30-28. In the fifth set, the Sultanate played with purpose to grind out a 15-12 win.

Oman started the campaign with a straight sets 3-0 win over Jordan while Iraq commenced their campaign also with a 3-0 victory against Jordan.

Dr Moahmmed bin Hamed al Shueili, Vice-chairman of Oman Volleyball Association (OVA), was the chief guest of the match in presence of Dr Amer Hamood al Touqi, General Secretary of OVA and top officials. At the end of match, the chief guest distributed awards to the players. Oman team players received gold medals and trophy of the tournament, while Iraq players took home silver medals.

After this tournament, Oman national team will take part at the 21st edition of Arab Team Championship which will be held in Cairo from October 25 to November 4 and will include participation of teams featuring Egypt, Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan and Palestine.