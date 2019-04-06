Oman Cricket to hold AGM on April 8

MUSCAT: After an eventful 2018, Oman Cricket will hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) at 7 pm at Al Mirani Hall of Al Falaj Hotel on Monday, April 8. The previous year saw Oman Cricket adding many feathers to its caps including hosting the ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour, nauguration of Oman Cricket Academy (OCA) and winning the ICC World Cricket league Division Three without losing a match on its home turf. Reinforcing its reputation as an excellent venue for cricket events, Oman also hosted the Asian Cricket Council’s action-packed T20 championship for the Western Region.

The AGM will start with the approval of the previous AGM’s minutes followed by the Oman Cricket Secretary presenting his report for the year 2018 to the Board of Directors. The AGM will also see a discussion and approval of the audited accounts of the same year followed by the appointment of auditors for the year 2019. Oman Cricket will also present its plan and budget for 2019 to the Board of Directors for approval. The meeting will be open for discussion on any other matter of importance before coming to an end.