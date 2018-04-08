Oman Cricket Salalah to hold annual award function

SALALAH: Oman Cricket-Salalah will be holding its annual award function for season 2017-18 on April 11 at Crown Plaza Hotel from 7.30 pm onwards in Salalah.

Ahmed Ali, Director General of Sports Affairs is expected to be chief guest with Faisal Ali al Nahdi, Director of Activities & Sports Development, and Directorate General of Sports Affairs Dhofar Governorate.

Kanak Khimji, Chairman of Oman Cricket, will be the guest of honour. Other guests include Kiran Asher, Member Oman Cricket, Anil Khimji, Director of Khimji Ramdas Group, Madhu Jesrani, Secretary of Oman Cricket.

Four winning teams and four runners-up teams from four divisions who played league matches will be present with full team including team managers. Other than that, rest 19 teams will be represented by respective team captains and team managers.

All the officiating umpires and sponsors who supported the event will be present at this gala event to be held for the first time.

Oman Cricket Salalah was supported by Al Raazi Group of Hospitals, Sweets of Oman, Al Bayan Water, Al Safwah Dairy & Beverages, Dhofar Beverages and Pocari Sweat during the entire season. Nasr Arabian Co, provided support in maintaining the ground.

Oman Cricket-Salalah will be represented by Nilesh K Derani, Chairman, Axay Mehta Vice-Chairman, Anil Kumar Secretary, Mayur

Toprani, Treasurer, along with John Rajamony, Ramakrishna Sheshadri, Narender Mudaliar, Sudheer Nair, Zaki, Dilip Chawda, Vijay Bhatt and Harish.

Teams Recieving awards are:

A Division – Danube (winners), Al Ameen Ayurvedic Clinic/Sweets of Oman (runners-up)

B Division – First Technology (winners) and Ahbar Trading (runners-up)

C Division – Gulf Foundation (winners) and Muscat Pharmacy (runners-up)

D Division – Sabil Al Khair (winners) and Al Hakeem Medicals (runners-up)

Champion of Champion Trophy held between 8 top teams of 4 divisions

Danube (champions) and Al Ameen Ayurvedic Clinic/Sweets (runners-up).

