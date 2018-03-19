Oman Cricket awards umpires for participating in Level 1, 2 courses

MUSCAT: Aiming to enhance its pool of qualified and certified officials, Oman Cricket (OC) awarded certificates from International Cricket Council (ICC) to a group of umpires who attended the umpiring courses.

Those who were awarded prestigious Level 2 Umpire certificates at an award ceremony held by OC at Al Falaj Hotel recently, included Said Haider (Omani citizen), Navneeth Krishnan, AK Mujahid and Sanjeeb Biswas. The course, held in Sri Lanka, was organised by ICC Asia.

Oman Cricket also awarded a number of participants who attended Level 1 Umpiring course held in Muscat. The course was conducted by AR Srinivasan, ICC Asia-certified Umpire Educator. He was assisted by senior OC umpire Rahul Asher.

Oman Cricket has a large pool of umpires who supervise domestic tournament matches all through the season. Apart from developing cricket infrastructure of international standard, Oman Cricket has been focusing on strengthening the skill levels of its growing band of officials, including umpires and scorers.

Share on: WhatsApp