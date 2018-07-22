Oman crash out, Japan in semis

MUSCAT, July 22 – Oman crashed out of the 16th Asian Junior Handball Championship when they suffered their second loss in two days in the championship at the Al Saada Sports Complex in Salalah. In the quarterfinal round on Saturday, Iraq registered a comfortable win over the Sultanate team by 34-24. Oman were ahead at the half-time by 15-12. With the second loss, the hosts semifinal hopes ended along with the qualification chance for the Junior World Cup in Spain 2019. South Korea beat Oman 37-20 on Friday. The Koreans led 20-8 at the half-time.

JAPAN, SAUDI IN SEMIS

On Sunday, Japan beat Qatar 22-17 for a second win to earn a total of five points in Group 2 and book their spot in the semifinals. The Japanese had beaten Saudi Arabia 26-23 on Saturday. In the first match, Japan had a tie with Iran 19-19 after leading the first half 9-5.

The Saudis entered the semis on Sunday with four points after seeing off Iran 30-24. On Saturday, the Saudis posted a thrilling 19-17 win over defending champions Qatar.

With their second defeat, Qatar’s hopes for semifinals and a World Cup qualification ended with a single point from the main round.

In Group 1, South Korea are ensured of a semifinal spot with four points from two wins — against Oman and Bahrain. Bahrain and Iraq have one wins each. Bahrain beat Iraq 29-22 in their first match but lost against South Korea (32-25) in the second match. The last match against Oman will be crucial for the Bahrainis as they eye the semis.

At the same time, Iraq play a tough match against group leaders South Korea in their last match.

In the placement matches, China thrashed India 50-31 to register their third win. China beat Lebanon 30-13 on Sunday and saw off Yemen 47-26 on Saturday. India overcame Yemen challenge by 36-32 on Saturday.

Also in the placement group, Chinese Taipei beat Lebanon 30-24 on Sunday after their 45-30 win over Syria on Saturday.