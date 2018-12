COLOMBO, Dec 2 – A confident Oman team reached Sri Lanka on Sunday to participate in the high profile eight-nation Emerging Teams’ Asia Cup 2018, being held simultaneously in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from December 6 to 15. Group A comprises India, Oman, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka while Group B consists of Pakistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong and the UAE. According to the tournament rules, all the Test-playing nations will send their teams comprising eleven Under-23 players and four senior stars while the other fours teams will have their full-strength sides in action.

While the tournament starts on December 6 with the opening matches between Pakistan vs Hong Kong and Bangladesh vs UAE in Karachi, Oman will play its first match on December 7 against Sri Lanka in Colombo with India taking on Afghanistan. The semifinals and the final will be played in Colombo. Oman players hit the nets later in the day to start their preparations right away. Having won the ICC WCL Division Three a week ago, Oman has come to the tournament well-prepared and the spring in their strides was quite noticeable. See P22

Shahzad Raza