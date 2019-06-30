Muscat: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman (MoFA) condemns the demonstrators’ attack on the Embassy of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Republic of Iraq (Baghdad), which led to sabotage in the embassy building.



The Ministry underlined the necessity of protecting the premises of diplomatic missions and ensuring their safety.

“While denouncing all attempts to spark protests by some parties against Bahrain, the Ministry expressed concern over the security of diplomatic missions in the sisterly country of Iraq”, a statement by MoFA on its Twitter official account.